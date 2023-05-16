Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Editor's Picks Socialite Brian White denies Dubai arrest
Editor's Picks

Socialite Brian White denies Dubai arrest

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Kampala Sun writer

Socialite Brian Kirumira, a.k.a Bryan White is facing a torrid time in Dubai. Latest information coming in shows that he was apprehended in Dubai.

The news of Brian White’s arrest was broken by a local blogger who revealed that the socialite was detained by Al Qiyadah Dubai police. Unconfirmed reports detail that he had defaulted at the Hotel he has been residing in and the restless owners dragged him to the authorities to try and recover their moneys.

His arrest puts a spanner in the works of his planned mega-two day festival dubbed the ” Return of Brian White”

The celebrations were initially scheduled for 11th and 12th May 2023 at the Kololo Independence Grounds before being halted by the Uganda Police.

In a press release issued by the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the event was called off to provide Bryan White and the police time to adequately arrange for the activities

Following his arrest, Brian White took to to social media to clear the air. In a Facebook live broadcast, he downplayed the allegations.

In the video, Brian reveals that the accusations are being made by his detractors, who trying their best to drag him down.

You may also like

Senior Presidential Advisor Klaus Holderbaum dead

Uganda Film Festival awards unveil 2023 nominees

Princess Komuntale, husband celebrate another milestone

Freedom City curse? Handful of revellers turn up for Martha Mukisa concert

Hemdee Kiwanuka debuts ‘MR-9: Do or Die’ trailer

Young women fall for married men because of greed, says New Vision’s...

Police advises on alternative routes as R. Katonga cuts off K’la-Masaka Highway

Katikkiro breaks silence on Kabaka’s health, alleged issues with Nnaabagereka

VIDEO: How Bad Black cracked ribs of mourners at friend Isma Olaxess’...

I forgave Isma Olaxess – socialite Zari Hassan

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.