Socialite Brian White denies Dubai arrest

By Kampala Sun writer

Socialite Brian Kirumira, a.k.a Bryan White is facing a torrid time in Dubai. Latest information coming in shows that he was apprehended in Dubai.

The news of Brian White’s arrest was broken by a local blogger who revealed that the socialite was detained by Al Qiyadah Dubai police. Unconfirmed reports detail that he had defaulted at the Hotel he has been residing in and the restless owners dragged him to the authorities to try and recover their moneys.

His arrest puts a spanner in the works of his planned mega-two day festival dubbed the ” Return of Brian White”

The celebrations were initially scheduled for 11th and 12th May 2023 at the Kololo Independence Grounds before being halted by the Uganda Police.

In a press release issued by the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the event was called off to provide Bryan White and the police time to adequately arrange for the activities

Following his arrest, Brian White took to to social media to clear the air. In a Facebook live broadcast, he downplayed the allegations.

In the video, Brian reveals that the accusations are being made by his detractors, who trying their best to drag him down.