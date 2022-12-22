Socialite Allan “Dynamite” Kanyike is dead

By Alex Balimwikungu

Popular businessman and socialite Allan Kanyike better known as Dynamite has Thursday afternoon passed away.

Details of his sudden death remain scanty but reports say he succumbed to brain hemorrhage.

Brain hemorrhage or brain bleed) can happen because of an accident, brain tumor, stroke, or high blood pressure caused by congenital or any other other health condition.

Anyone on Kampala’s party scene has perhaps caught sight of an elderly man with a fedora hat and floral pants wantonly dancing away with abandon. In a recent interview when he turned 60, he confessed that he parties 6 days a week and only rests on Mondays. He was a regular at Zone 7, Mbuya, Old Timers Ntinda and many other bars with older patrons.

“Music is in my blood. I was born a happy man and music has made me a happier man,” he recently said. He was a resident of Ntinda Stretcher Road. FUneral arrangements were still scanty at the time of filing this story.

Change of course