Social media roasts Magogo over claiming that he popularised sports in Parliament

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandans on Twitter (UoT) have roasted Moses Hassim Magogo, the president of the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA). for claiming that he has popularised sports on the floor of Parliament.

In a tweet, Magogo claimed that Parliament has given more time to sports since he became the Budiope East legislator.

“When I decided to join @Parliament_Ug, some people with ulterior motives came out saying it was not necessary. However, if you are keen and can notice that ever since I joined Parliament, the total time sports has been debated on the floor has greatly increased,” he tweeted.

Ugandans on Twitter rushed to compare him with his predecessor, Lawrence Mulindwa, from who whom he took over in 2013.

“Debating sports on the floor of Parliament and action being taken are two different things. The latter is a variable that moves everyone,” a Twitter user said.

“Now what changes have you made in football since you joined the Parliament?” another one wrote.

“During Dr Mulindwa’s tenure, it was less debate on the floor of Parliament, but we were doing better off with the league and the national team,” a Twitter user challenged him.

In response to the tweets, Magogo reminded the Twitter users that he worked as Mulindwa’s vice, so he was part of his (Mulindwa) success.

“That is your opinion. Someone else has a different opinion. I was the second in command and in charge of the league for six out of the eight years. May be you have just come to town,” he replied.