Social media hails Cindy, roasts Sheebah amid battle

By Reagan Ssempijja

During the first rounds of the highly-anticipated Sheebah vs. Cindy battle at Kololo Independence Grounds on September 15, 2023, social media enthusiasts had their fingers itching to post every update, opinion, banter, and sentiments about the performances.

Sheebah, who took to the stage first, at 9:15pm, visibly struggled to vocally keep up with the incredible Maestro Band that had brought its A-game. Those who keenly watched her performance did not wait for her set to get done before they took to social media to feast on her shortcomings.

While her entrance was such a grandeur one, many thought Sheebah heavily concentrated on stage presence and dancing.

To sarcastically express this, comedian Emeka Collins posted, saying: ”Sheebah is a really good dancer.”‘

Radio personality Faiza Fabs also took to her Twitter page, saying: “Sheebah should have done all her sets semi-live and focused on delivering an exceptional stage performance. This thing of trying to show that you are also vocally talented is just not it. It’s making her look mediocre yet she is an amazingly talented entertainer.”

However, unlike many on social media, musician Bruno K had Sheebah’s back throughout her performances. Although he spent most of the time complaining about the terrible sound, and calling out the sound engineer of the concert, Bruno was not ready to let any banter towards Sheebah be swept under the carpet.

On the other hand, social media, especially Cindy’s fans, did not have any kind words for the team in charge of sound. The dancehall musician, despite enduring her first set, battled squawky sound output. However, this would tremendously improve in her subsequent sets.

Undoubtedly, Cindy had better vocal ability, and this won her quite a number of hearts as evidenced on social platforms. After her second set, media personality Annatalia Ozze posted, saying: ”I hate taking sides, but Cindy is fire.”

Comedians Maulana and Reign also denounced their love for iPhone (Team Sheebah), professing their new love for Nokia (team Cindy)

If you were having a boring Friday night, the memes on social media trolling one of the contestants were enough to crack your ribs.