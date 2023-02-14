SMAU members advised to get married on Valentine’s Day to cut costs

By Ivan Kabuye

Charles Nsimbi, manager civil registrar at Uganda Registration Service Bureau (USRB), has urged members of the Stingy Men’s Association (SMAU) to use Valentine’s Day to legalise their marriages as the only way to cut costs.

While speaking to journalists at the URSB offices in Naguru on February 14, Nsimbi said they provide free flowers, hampers, and other gifts to whichever couple comes to get married at URSB.

“If you are a member of SMAU, you will have hit two birds with one stone and you will have saved a lot of money for a dinner date, and afterparty, since all will have been celebrated once on Valentine’s Day,” he said.

However, URSB only registered 12 couples getting married on Valentines Day. The numbers reduced compared to the 2022’s Valentine’s Day.

“People prefer having their marriages on such days (Valentine’s Day) since it’s a special day and it’s one of those days, where love is spread and recognised worldwide,” said Nsimbi.

He further said on average, they get to legalise the marriages of over 100 couples weekly.

Some of the couples that got married on Valentine’s Day 2023

Joyce Nampiima(right) putting a ring on Mike George Ssempijja as they take vows at URSB office Naguru on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye



