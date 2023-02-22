Smart phones, vehicles most robbed items in Kampala-crime report

By Alfred Byenkya

A total of 1,280 mobile phones were stolen from different people in Kampala alone a figure which indicates that phones are one of the of electronics that are stolen from people every day

According to the annual crime report 2022, the data about phone theft in Kampala was got from the major police stations in Kampala that included Central Police Station (CPS), Wandegya Police, Kira Road, Jinja Road, Old Kampala, Katwe police station and Kawempe police station

Page 30 of the report shows that 268 phone theft cases were reported at Old Kampala, Katwe registered 243, Central Police Station (189), Kawempe Police station (169), Kabalagala police (158), Jinja Road Police station (148), Kira Road Police station (138) and Wandegeya (136)

On the theft of motor vehicles, a total of 1,091 cases of Theft of Motor Vehicles were reported to Police in 2022 compared to 942 cases reported in 2021, giving a 15.8% increase in Theft of Motor Vehicles in the year.

A total of 2,656 Motor Vehicles were reported stolen in Kampala alone, out of which, 1,687 were recovered, 141 were found abandoned, while 827 were not recovered.

Regional Performance Kampala Metropolitan North registered the highest number of Motor Vehicles Thefts (240 cases), followed by Kampala Metropolitan South with 231 cases, Kampala Metropolitan East with 157 cases, Greater Masaka with 44 cases, Savannah, Kiira and Rwizi with 43 cases each as shown in the figure below;

The highest number of Thefts of Motor Vehicles were registered in Katwe Police Division with 83 cases, followed by CPS Kampala and Kawempe Police Divisions with 51 cases each, Old Kampala with 47 cases, Kasangati and Kira Road with 45 cases each, Mukono, Nansana and Nsangi Police Divisions with 35 cases each as shown in Table 10

In his statement, the inspector general of police said the crime report 2022 is form of accountability to the population on how the Uganda Police Force is fulfilling its mandate as stipulated under Article 212 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda.

“I urge all Ugandans to continue the fight against crime for a safer Uganda. As we release the Police Annual Crime Report for 2022, we want to assure the public that in 2023, the focus will be to remodel our process to support the Sub county Policing model, welfare enhancement and digitalisation of our processes for enhanced law and order,” he said