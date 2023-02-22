Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Uncategorized Smart phones, vehicles most robbed items in Kampala-crime report
Uncategorized

Smart phones, vehicles most robbed items in Kampala-crime report

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alfred Byenkya

A total of 1,280 mobile phones were stolen from different people in Kampala alone a figure which indicates that phones are one of the of electronics that are stolen from people every day

According to the annual crime report 2022, the data about phone theft in Kampala was got from the major police stations in Kampala that included Central Police Station (CPS), Wandegya Police, Kira Road, Jinja Road, Old Kampala, Katwe police station and Kawempe police station

Page 30 of the report shows that 268 phone theft cases were reported at Old Kampala, Katwe registered 243, Central Police Station (189), Kawempe Police station (169), Kabalagala police (158), Jinja Road Police station (148), Kira Road Police station (138) and Wandegeya (136)

On the theft of motor vehicles, a total of 1,091 cases of Theft of Motor Vehicles were reported to Police in 2022 compared to 942 cases reported in 2021, giving a 15.8% increase in Theft of Motor Vehicles in the year.

A total of 2,656 Motor Vehicles were reported stolen in Kampala alone, out of which, 1,687 were recovered, 141 were found abandoned, while 827 were not recovered.

Regional Performance Kampala Metropolitan North registered the highest number of Motor Vehicles Thefts (240 cases), followed by Kampala Metropolitan South with 231 cases, Kampala Metropolitan East with 157 cases, Greater Masaka with 44 cases, Savannah, Kiira and Rwizi with 43 cases each as shown in the figure below;

The highest number of Thefts of Motor Vehicles were registered in Katwe Police Division with 83 cases, followed by CPS Kampala and Kawempe Police Divisions with 51 cases each, Old Kampala with 47 cases, Kasangati and Kira Road with 45 cases each, Mukono, Nansana and Nsangi Police Divisions with 35 cases each as shown in Table 10  

In his statement, the inspector general of police said the crime report 2022 is form of accountability to the population on how the Uganda Police Force is fulfilling its mandate as stipulated under Article 212 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda.

“I urge all Ugandans to continue the fight against crime for a safer Uganda. As we release the Police Annual Crime Report for 2022, we want to assure the public that in 2023, the focus will be to remodel our process to support the Sub county Policing model, welfare enhancement and digitalisation of our processes for enhanced law and order,” he said

You may also like

Uganda’s first “People With Disabilities” movie launched

Mother not pleased with court sending Pretty Nicole for rehabilitation 

PICTORIAL: Gagamel events manager stages concert, impresses Bebe Cool

Mbarara’s DJ Alberto survives electric shock

Stop with the cheap music, A Pass slams local artistes again

Ugandan Tiktoker Namubiru nominated in E! People’s Choice Awards

Geosteady questioned after wishing baby mama a happy birthday

Zari Hassan defends viral video of Diamond detailing why they broke up

Brighton’s Mwepu forced to retire from football at 24

Bobi Wine’s Dubai concert cancelled

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.