‘Small’ promoters irked by new rules set by National Promoters Association

By Mariam Nakalema

On Monday, March 13, 2023, music and events promoters were told to get recognition letters from the National Promoters Association (NPA).

The news of the development was announced by veteran musician Halima Namakula at the Uganda Police headquarters (Naguru).

Halima, who represented Balaam Barugahara, the secretary general of the association, said the new move is aimed at knowing the number of music and events promoters in Uganda and to make it easy for the Police to clear them before organising their events.

“All promoters who are in the events business will be required to get approval letters from the above named association. We want the Police to know them because they are a security partners in this business,” she said.

Besides Barugahara, other promoters in the association include Abbey Musinguzi (Abitex), the president; Juma Balunywa of Balunywa Promotions and Bajjo Events.

The ‘small’ promoters have now started barking. Many promoters who are not in NPA do not support the new arrangement.

During an interview with The Kampala Sun in Makindye, a city suburb, events promoter Nobert Twizire, commonly known as Nobat Events, said: ”Balaam and his colleagues are using Halima. They just entered a partnership with the Police. Now they want to use the Police to force us to join the association, but we shall not agree. We have our associations.“

On his part, promoter Andy Events said: ”NPA just wants to get money from the innocent promoters. Imagine they take long to organise concerts, but they want to spoil the industry. We shall not allow it. We need a fair game. We are soon meeting the Police to forge a way forward.”