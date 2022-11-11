SMACK League’s Season Five finale slated for this Sunday

By Paul Waiswa

Season Five of the SMACK League will be coming to an end this Sunday, November 13, at Legends Grounds in Lugogo, Kampala.

Since its inception, the SMACK League, an initiative of the Old Boys of the St Mary’s College Kisubi, has become a social event, attracting thousands of Kampala’s party lovers.

The good news was made at a presser organised by the leadership and sponsors of the league in Kampala on November 9.

They emphasised that the finale is set to be action-packed as teams fight for the top spot coupled with an epic line-up of entertainers.

“This finale is one that we have prepared for, for a long time. All teams are ready to rumble for their final spots on the table with the Block Owners and the Zulus, of course, vying for the top spot,” said Hillary Ainomugisha, the CEO of the SMACK League.

He noted this finale will be a celebration of a successful end to an exciting season, saying they have big plans to do it in style.

Ainomugisha’s sentiments were re-echoed by Guinness Uganda brand manager Elizabeth Mutamuliza, who re-emphasised the brand position at the league and why the league is very important for the brand.

“I am sure you can all attest to the paradox that the SMACK League has been so good this season. We have watched the league morph into a social phenomenon from just the Old Boys of St Mary’s College Kisubi playing football to a social event that has brought many together, This, in particular, has been a joy for us because the league has not only grown, but it has also cemented itself as arguably the biggest old boys’ league in the country.”

Season Five teams

Zulus class of 2009, Block Owners class of 2002, Mafias class of 2011, Knights class of 2017, Vendors class of 1999, Bushmen class of 2001, Window class of 2003, Cyclones Class of 2013, Lycans class of 2015, Outkasts class of 2005, Gladiators Class of 2016, Devils class of 2004, Tsunamis Class of 2010, Vikings class of 2014, Pirates class of 2012, Mama Teo class of 1990-97, Kiama class of 200, Elite class of 2008 and Zimbaz class of 2006.