SMACK awards 1970s old students

By Sarah Nabakooza

St. Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) has honoured its old students at an awards dinner at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

The dinner on Tuesday, December 20, was graced by a cross-section of flamboyant 1970’s old students in the company of their spouses.

The MTN Uganda chairman, Charles Mbire, presented the first award to top scientist Professor Pontiano Kaleebu.

He was awarded for his outstanding services in the area of scientific research.

Mbire said Uganda is blessed to have people of Kaleebu’s caliber, that when COVID hit the world by surprise, everyone else went into hiding, but scientists like him stood their ground to fight the pandemic and the relief the world is experiencing now can be attributed to them.

“Some of us were able to uptake the vaccines because of Prof. Kaleebu’s involvement and participation in the formation of the vaccines. He is our own, an OB of SMACK in the 70s with whom we ate fene (jackfruit) in Kisubi. He is the one who gave us the assurance that the vaccines were safe,” Mbire added.

Kaleebu, who is also the director of the Uganda Virus Research Institute, urged survivors of the deadly Ebola Virus to use condoms following a discovery that the virus can remain alive in semen for up to six months and can be spread through having unprotected sex.

“We have had a number of challenges in scientific research and we are trying to categorise the different viruses we have faced right from HIV, COVID-19 and now Ebola, each one of which presents different characteristics. For Ebola, much as it is easy to manage the spread, we have discovered that it can stay alive in the human system, creating the risk of spreading it unknowingly,” he said.

Charles Mbire, MTN Uganda chairman, presenting an award of recognition of excellence to Prof. Pontiano Kaleebu, director of Uganda Virus Research Institute. This was during an awards dinner hosted by Mbire for the SMACK 70s OBs at Kampala Serena Hotel on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Photo by Colleb Mugume

“We are making steady headway in developing the vaccines. Unlike HIV, COVID-19 is different because the human immune system can fight it and that explains why it was easy to develop the vaccines in such short spurn of time,” Kaleebu said.

He thanked the 1970s SMACK old students for giving him an award in recognition of his scientific exploits.

Among others who were awarded was the outgoing head teacher of SMACK, Brother Deodard (outstanding service to the school) and the information technology manager of Uganda Virus Research Institute, Robert Mugabi, for his outstanding efforts in the vaccine research at the institute.

Charles Mbire, Chairman MTN Uganda (left) appreciating the outgoing SMACK headteacher, Brother Deodati Aganyira, for his outstanding seven-year leadership on December 13, 2022. Photo by Colleb Mugume

Each of them received a gift of an iPhone 14 smartphone from Mbire.

Brother Deodard thanked the OBs of the school for standing with the school and upholding its greatness.

He particularly showered praises on Mbire for the lavish dinner in addition to the construction of staff quarters and donation of large TV screens to the school.

The senior citizens were entertained by the Afrigo Band that kept them on the dance floor with memorable songs deep into the night.