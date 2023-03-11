Slick Stuart, Etania spark dating rumours

Saturday, March 11, 2023
By Alex Balimwikungu

They are united by their love for the decks, but as things seem they have involved their lips too

Slick Stuart and Etania set rumors that they were dating flying on Friday after a loved-up photo of them surfaced online.  

In the photo, Slick Stuart looked as if he was having a relaxed time and at one point aimed a kiss at Etania who seemed a willing partner in the shenanigans.

As a deejay, Etania shares workspace with Stuart on many occasions, so their chances of hooking up are really high.

Slick Stuart has been romantically linked to a number of sassy babes in town but he has never come out to admit any relationship. He recently became a father too although his baby mama is reclusive.

