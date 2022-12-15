‘Slapped’ Makerere students ask DPP to drop charges against lecturer

By Michael Odeng

Two Makerere University students who were allegedly slapped by their lecturer have requested the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Jane Frances Abodo, to drop assault charges against him.

Patricia Aikoro and Prisca Mirembe Thursday, December 15, presented before Buganda Road Court Grade One Magistrate Fedelis Otwao a letter they had written to the DPP, asking her to drop charges against Makerere University don Bernard Wandera.

In their letter, the duo say they have no further interest in prosecuting Wandera.

The letter was presented to the court by Wandera’s lawyer, Derrick Bazeketta.

“The victims have since forgiven their lecturer and it’s upon the DPP and court to discharge my client,” Bazeketta said.

Wandera, 57, is a lecturer attached to the department of social work and social administration.

However, Otwao informed Wandera and his lawyer that they need to convincingly address him on the law and sections pertaining to the withdrawal of charges before he exercises his discretion to discharge Wandera of assault and occasioning actual bodily harm.

The magistrate has, therefore, ordered Wandera and his complaining students to return to court on January 30, 2023.

The prosecution alleges that on November 17, 2020, at Frank-Kalimuzo Central Teaching facility lecture room, Makerere University in Kawempe division, Wandera assaulted Patricia Alkoro and Prisca Mirembe, causing them grievous bodily harm.

In November, Makerere University vice-chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe interdicted Wandera for allegedly assaulting his students in class pending investigations in accordance with the provisions of the Public Standing Orders, the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act and the University Human Resources Manual.

The interdiction came in the wake of social media uproar and a tweet by the university that they would follow up on the matter.

The viral video was reportedly recorded by another student.