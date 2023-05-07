Slain Isma Olaxess’ driver needs thorough interrogation, Bad Black

By Hussein Kiganda

Socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa also known as Bad Black has urged the police to interrogate the driver of the fallen blogger Isma Olaxess, a one Wasswa.

Talking in an interview on Bukedde TV, Bad Black called out for justice and requested the police to take keen interest in knowing how the driver survived without any injuries.

She reasoned that it is not clear how the driver survived and managed to go to the police to report the incident.

“All I am asking for is for justice, but before that, the Police should help us and arrest the driver. When assassins attack, it’s an ambush that ought to affect everyone. How did he(the driver) survive, that he even had the energy of going to report at police?” She asked.

“Where is the deceased’s cell phone? There are so many unanswered questions on this,” she added.

Well, in the video that circulated on the internet about the blogger’s shooting, the driver was looking for something in the car but was stopped by a few witnesses that had turned up to help.

The police revealed that investigations kicked off right after the blogger’s shooting on May 6, 2023, and hope to bring the culprits to book.

“Our dedicated task teams are currently on the ground, working diligently to gather all available evidence and conduct thorough investigations into this heinous crime,” Owoyesigire said.