SK Mbuga quits local showbiz industry

By Alfred Byenkya

City businessman SK Mbuga has quit the local showbiz industry.

He said he made the move following advice given by elders to quit the industry and concentrate on his investments that include trade, real estate, and security services.

“These businesses forced me to quit local showbiz. They have been taking most of my time and resources and it’s the reason why I became scarce from the public,” the once flamboyant Mbuga said in a recent interview with Bukedde TV 1.

He explained that he is now more interested in creating jobs for Ugandans other than showing off his wealth.

“What value does my driving posh cars and living an expensive lifestyle add to people? Yes, I am a rich man, but I don’t need to be all over the media showing people how I am better than others. I decided to use my resources to create jobs for youth in various sectors,” Mbuga said.

He revealed that he now employees over 600 Ugandans and has opened more building projects in various parts of Kampala.

Mbuga also rubbished reports that he separated with his wife, Jalia Vivienne Birungi, who he married in November 2016 in a lavish wedding ceremony that was estimated to cost over sh3b.

In 2017, Mbuga was arrested over a Swedish Krona 53 million (sh23b) fraud.