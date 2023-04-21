Friday, April 21, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News SK Mbuga quits local showbiz industry
Top News

SK Mbuga quits local showbiz industry

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alfred Byenkya

City businessman SK Mbuga has quit the local showbiz industry.

He said he made the move following advice given by elders to quit the industry and concentrate on his investments that include trade, real estate, and security services.

“These businesses forced me to quit local showbiz. They have been taking most of my time and resources and it’s the reason why I became scarce from the public,” the once flamboyant Mbuga said in a recent interview with Bukedde TV 1.

He explained that he is now more interested in creating jobs for Ugandans other than showing off his wealth.

“What value does my driving posh cars and living an expensive lifestyle add to people? Yes, I am a rich man, but I don’t need to be all over the media showing people how I am better than others. I decided to use my resources to create jobs for youth in various sectors,” Mbuga said.

He revealed that he now employees over 600 Ugandans and has opened more building projects in various parts of Kampala.

Mbuga also rubbished reports that he separated with his wife, Jalia Vivienne Birungi, who he married in November 2016 in a lavish wedding ceremony that was estimated to cost over sh3b.

In 2017, Mbuga was arrested over a Swedish Krona 53 million (sh23b) fraud.

You may also like

I am academically superior to Bobi Wine, claims Bebe Cool

Pallaso reunites with baby mama, children after eight years

Minister Baryomunsi condemns “Kampala pothole exhibition”

Moses Magogo, Anita Among retain Twitter check marks

Iron sheets scandal: Minister Agnes Nandutu remanded for two weeks

Government to introduce special courts for traffic offences

Perform your love songs with female artistes, Alien Skin roasts David Lutalo

Iron sheets scandal: Police detains Nandutu pending DPP’s guidance

McKenzie proposes to girlfriend

Diamond Platnumz mother christens him ‘Hakimi’ after mummy’s boy Achraf Hakimi

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.