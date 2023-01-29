Sizza man back to Uganda after six years abroad

By Alfred Byenkya

Dancehall artiste Sizza Man is back to his homeland Uganda after spending six years in the United Kingdom

He was one of the most promising artistes of this generation but just disappeared from the local music scene without giving any reasons

While appearing one of the television stations in Kampala recently, Sizza Man said he left Uganda to pursue greener pastures in the UK

“Its true l left without telling anybody because the music industry had become chaotic and less profitable. As a result I had to leave,” he said

He said that one of the reasons for his long stay in the UK is that he started a family there and has got two children

“I had to take my time there with my wife and children and am grateful to God they are heathy and happy,” he revealed

He disappeared after doing a number of songs with the Good Lyfe entertainment group of of the late Mowze radio, Weasel and producer Washington Ebangit.

He released songs such as Angela which was a massive banger. He followed it with other hits such as Vva mu Kasooli, Lusama, Taxi money among others.

His last known song was a collaboration with King Saha and Weasel that didn’t do quite well. In 2017, he posted photos announcing the birth of his second child with his UK based lover.

Sizzaman’s fans and friends have welcomed him back to Uganda and have asked him to return to the local music scene

Former Leone Island backup singer Chagga has said that he is ready to support or even manage him if he wishes to return to the local scene

He made this pledge while appearing on one of the local radio entertainment show on Saturday afternoon

Chagga is currently working with the Roots band with Henry Tigan and Tuff B.