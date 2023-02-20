Monday, February 20, 2023
Six years of Roast and Rhyme in pictures

by Editorial Team
By Emmanuel Ssejjengo

It remained as a concept on paper for a long while, until Julius Kyazze, the Swangz Avenue CEO, chanced on a visit to Jahazi Pier in Munyonyo. He immediately called his colleagues and burst out, “Eureka! I got the right place!” That was in 2016, and immediately the first edition of Roast and Rhyme was upon us.

It was a novel idea; where we were encouraged to turn up with our meats and do our own roasts, then we would rhyme, or listen to others rhyme.

Each one made different sense of the picnic-ky event by the lakeside, in the upscale Munyonyo.

In pictures, we tell the story of Roast and Rhyme over the years.

All pictures by Nicholas Oneal

HALLOWEEN EDITION

Socialite Prima Kardashi poses for a photo at the Roast And Rhyme the Afro Halloween Edition at Jahazi Pier Munyonyo on October 30, 2022. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

