Six arrested over fake jobs, trafficking persons

By Jeff Andrew Lule

The Police in Fort Portal city are holding six people over allegations of trafficking in persons and fraud.

The six include co-ordinators and staff of Empowered Consumerism, operating under Dream Visionaries in Africa.

They are Lyndon Mu Gumisiriza, 22, Kenneth Aligonza, 22, Godfrey Namisi, 20, Esther Namakoye, 24, Rebecca Nafuna and Enid Nandudu.

While addressing journalists at the weekly joint security briefing at the Police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala on Monday (January 9, 2023), Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the six were arrested after luring and recruiting victims, under a fraudulent employment and business scheme.

He said preliminary findings indicate that the victims received calls from Namisi and Namakoye, inviting them for jobs in Fort Portal.

It is alleged that on receiving calls, the victims immediately mobilised and transported themselves, from the districts of Mbale and Bulambuli to Fort Portal.

The victims include Phionah Muyama, 29, a student of Buyera village, Bunamaliro parish in Bulambuli; Edwin Isiah Napokoli Isaiah, 20, a student of Buhatemela village in Bulambuli; Doreen Mutuwa 24, a nursing student of Shikundu village in Mbale; and Sophie Nandudu, 20, a student from Buwaya village in Bulambuli.

Enanga said when the victims reached Fort Portal, they found no jobs and instead the employers asked them to pay sh1.6m for membership and to recruit more victims through a pyramid scheme.

He added that the suspects are facing charges of trafficking in persons and will soon be produced before court.

Enanga said the Police are committed to combating all forms of trafficking in person networks, to help mitigate the risks of labour exploitation.

Enanga urged the public with information about a potential trafficking situation, to directly call the Human Trafficking Desk at Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on 0713-881798.