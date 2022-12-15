Thursday, December 15, 2022
Top News

Sipapa, wife Shamira to spend Christmas in jail

By Paul Waiswa

After being hit with new charges, city socialite and money splasher Charles Olim also known as Sipapa and his wife Shamira Rukia Nakiyemba are set to spend Christmas behind bars.

Sipapa and wife were arrested in August 2022 after they were suspected to have stolen money and gadgets worth millions from a Sudanese national in Kampala.

The money wasn’t found, but gadgets were traced and found in Sipapa’s home, some with his wife and that’s how Shamira ended up in prison.  With all these accounts, Sipapa and wife appeared in court expecting to be granted bail, but it turned negative.

Sipapa and Shamirah were remanded to Luzira Prison until January 19, 2023 by Makindye Grade One Court Magistrate Patience Tukundane.

The socialite was charged with 10 fresh counts of money laundering in which prosecution alleges that he bought luxurious cars and other items using money obtained through criminal activities.

