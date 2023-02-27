Monday, February 27, 2023
Top News

Sipapa, wife committed to High Court for aggravated robbery trial 

by Editorial Team
By Michael Odeng and Barbra Kabahumuza 

Robbery suspect Charles Olimu, popularly known as Sipapa, and his wife, Shamira Rukia Nakiyemba, have been sent to the High Court to stand trial. 

The couple has spent over two months on remand at Luzira Prison on charges of aggravated robbery. 

Under the Penal Code Act, the offence of aggravated robbery attracts a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, on conviction. 

Makindye Court Grade One Magistrate Esther Adikini committed the accused to the High Court for trial on Monday, February 27. 

“Since investigations are complete, you are hereby sent to the High Court to stand trial,” the magistrate directed. 

She issued the directive at the request of State Attorney Eunice Akullo, who informed the court that the investigations are complete. 

Sipapa, who describes himself as a businessman dealing in gold, cars and promoter of music, is accused of robbing a South Sudanese national of sh1.6b. He is a resident of Kityo Close Buwate village Najjera Kiira Town Council, Wakiso district. 

Allegations 

The prosecution alleges that Olimu, his wife and others still at large on the night of August 29, 2022, at Bunga Kawuku, Makindye division in Kampala district, robbed Jacob Mul Arok of $429,000 (sh1.6b). 

On the same night, the duo, also allegedly robbed the Sudanese national of a silver blue iPhone valued at $3,200 (sh12.2m), and a 75-inch Samsung flat-screen television valued at $4000 (sh15.3m), among others. 

The couple, according to the prosecution, immediately before and after the robbery used a substance on Arok, which rendered him unconscious. 

The couple is also accused of robbing Mary Ateng, Abig Yar and James Manyok of two Apple laptops, a Dell laptop and gold jewellery, among others. 

