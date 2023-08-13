Singleton Match play challenge kicks off with demin affair

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

The Singleton Match Play Challenge commenced its opening round, infusing the golfing arena with a vibrant Denim Affair. The 19th hole buzzed with a mix of emotions as golfers engaged in this unique challenge. A striking blend of golfing skill and fashion prowess was showcased as participants showcased their finest denim outfits while entering the 19th hole with elegance.

As the second round unfolded, victorious players embraced their triumphs with a dash of style, while those who fell short found solace in the joyous atmosphere provided by Singleton.

The event seamlessly merged golfing excellence with entertainment, as attendees savored delightful cocktails that uplifted their spirits. The post-dinner ambiance was heightened by exclusive bottle offers, further enhancing the evening.

Iy was a bottle affair during the tournament. Courtesy photo



In addition to the bottle offers, golfers relished a variety of themed cocktails that catered to diverse moods and preferences. Singleton Brand Manager, Christine Kyokunda, expressed her enthusiasm, promising even more captivating experiences as the tournament progressed and competition intensified.

The night sparkled with accolades, recognizing exceptional feats in the subsidiary category. Distinguished individuals like Martha Babirye, Kin Kateba, Lukia Nalwoga, and Lawrence Walakira were celebrated for their achievements, showcasing their prowess in challenges like nearest-to-the-pin and the Longest Drive.



Samuel Ssejaka emerged triumphant in the senior’s category, Charles Mubiru and Alexander Matsiko reigned supreme in men’s groups A and B. The evening also unveiled the matchups for Round Two, a spectacle scheduled for August 26th.

Walusimbi Seruwano, the Entebbe Club Captain applauded winners and encouraged fellow golfers to participate through the subsidiary category.

The Singleton Match Play Challenge, also known as The Singleton Challenge, made its debut in January 2017 with over 120 participants engaging in a six-month series of monthly tournaments. This pioneering event continues to redefine the golfing landscape, melding skill, style, and camaraderie into an unforgettable journey.