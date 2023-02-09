‘Single’ Remmie overwhelmed with marriage proposals

Thursday, February 9, 2023
By Ahmad Muto

According to media personality Precious Remmie Nakitto she is overwhelmed with messages from men proposing marriage to her as if they have all been praying for her marriage to fold.
“The DMs am having for men that want to marry me olemwa so you men have all been praying for my breakup with my husband so you can marry me?? NB: Please only comment if you know your wife’s bride price if you dnt wait for the next tweet tondekanira I only want mature.”

Precious Remmie and Bindeeba during the happier times. File Photo

Remmie and her husband have been reported to have gone their separate ways. Tongues have been wagging on the streets saying the husband, Raymond Bindeeba has taken off. On Bindeeba’s Instagram however was a post saying he will love her forever. “It’s you I will love forever love because in you I met a friend, a sister and a lover. I love you my beautiful wife.” But trolls claimed Remmie posted it herself to save face. Also because she has been trying so hard. She asked those giving her relationship advise to stop it because she is going to run hers the way she wants.

“Is there a way I can tell someone who seems to care about my relationship that bi relationship advise bye byampa sibyagala because they way I run my marriage is completely different from theirs, so guys let everyone be the manager in their relationships Simu bubi nsaba busabi,” she tweeted.

