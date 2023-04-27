Singers Bensoul, Mike Kayihura land in Uganda ahead of Blankets and Wine

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko



Kenya’s and Rwanda’s soul vocalists Bensoul and Mike Kayihura respectively have landed in Uganda ahead of their performances at the 29th edition of Blankets and Wine at Lugogo Cricket Oval, Kampala this Sunday, April 30.

This edition of Blankets and Wine will also feature headline performances from South Africa’s hip hop star Cassper Nyovest and Swangz Avenue’s Azawi.





The exciting artiste line-up comes with a new sound lab, an all-day all-night house music stage for Afro house, deep house, Amapiano, and Kwaito house lovers for an inclusive music experience.



“We are excited for this edition of Blankets and Wine and with the artistes’ arrival, revellers should expect a new and memorable experience,” said Lahmuel Mukendeta, the public relations officer at House of DJs.



