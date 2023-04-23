Singer Zulitums finds new management

By Alex Balimwikungu

Last week, it all seemed bleak for singer Sam Ssemwogerere popularly known as Zulitums after the expiration of his contract with Blacq Avay Records and Entertainment.

In a strongly worded letter, they wrote: “We write to notify the general public that Sam popularly known as Zulitums after the expiration of our three (3) years contract agreement with the singer.

We sincerely thank the Media Fraternity, friends and family of the record Label and most importantly, fans of Zulitums for the love and support while it lasted.

While we pray that Zulitums sustains the virtues he has now become renowned for, we wish him all the best in his future endeavors,”

As it is, it didn’t take long for the singer known for songs as Easy, Oluvannyuma, Tabu among others, to find new management.

According to information reaching The Kampala Sun, Zulitums Bridgette Nisha Ampurira’s management which already manages DJ Lito among other music brands.

Nisha is now in charge of the promotion of Zulitums music and his brand as an artist going forward.

Zulitums left Blacq Avay with his booking’s manager identified as Aaron Kiguli who is set to retain his role.

Nisha has previously worked DJ Slick Stuart and Roja, Jamal Wasswa, among others.