Sunday, April 23, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Entertainment Singer Zulitums finds new management
Entertainment

Singer Zulitums finds new management

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alex Balimwikungu

Last week, it all seemed bleak for singer Sam Ssemwogerere popularly known as Zulitums after the expiration of his contract with Blacq Avay Records and Entertainment.

In a strongly worded letter, they wrote: “We write to notify the general public that Sam popularly known as Zulitums after the expiration of our three (3) years contract agreement with the singer.

We sincerely thank the Media Fraternity, friends and family of the record Label and most importantly, fans of Zulitums for the love and support while it lasted.

 While we pray that Zulitums sustains the virtues he has now become renowned for, we wish him all the best in his future endeavors,”

       As it is, it didn’t take long for the singer known for songs as Easy, Oluvannyuma, Tabu among others, to find new management. 

According to information reaching The Kampala Sun, Zulitums Bridgette Nisha Ampurira’s management which already manages DJ Lito among other music brands.

Nisha is now in charge of the promotion of Zulitums music and his brand as an artist going forward.

Zulitums left Blacq Avay with his booking’s manager identified as Aaron Kiguli who is set to retain his role.  

Nisha has previously worked DJ Slick Stuart and Roja, Jamal Wasswa, among others.

You may also like

Is Rema Namakula pregnant again?

Pallaso bonds with family after re-union

Lydia Jazmine hikes performance fees

Swangz Avenue’s CEO Julius Kyazze features on CNN, plans continental expansion

Kabako, wife mark second wedding anniversary

Pallaso not ready for feud with David Lutalo

Band music is here to stay-Mesach Ssemakula

I need a music battle with Eddy Kenzo- Big Eye  

Grenade, Dokey bury hatchet

Cindy defends female artistes on delayed motherhood

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.