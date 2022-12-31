Singer Zani Lady C turns love doctor in new song, Nze mbitereeza

By Alex Balimwikungu

USA based singer Zani Lady C, real names Susan Basemera is a veteran on the music circuit.

After spending over 20 years in the diaspora, the singer, actress and businesswoman known known for the catchy ballad, Ndoowa made a comeback to Uganda.

IShe never came on holidays but rather to concretise her musical prospects. The results have been instantaneous. She has busy in studio and her latest song, Nzembiteleeza, attests to that.

The song comes close on the heels of another song, Nindako. In the song Nzembiteleeza by Producer Brian Beats, her crooning is unmistakable. She eerily sounds like she did in the Ndoowa song.

She sings about being a love doctor who has all the prescriptions for her new lover so much so that she is ready to respond to all his sexual whims.

For one who once wrote songs out of boredom, it is high time she took her music seriously and turned it into a cash cow afterall she hails from a strong musical family. Basemera is a sister to singing brothers, Shanks Gumaras and the Amashanka brothers.

Zany Lady C’s latest song

