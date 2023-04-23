Singer Willy Mukabya rebrands, targets younger audience

Sunday, April 23, 2023
By Alfred Byenkya

Veteran Kadongokamu singer Willy Mukabya has said that he has branded his style of music and looks because he is now targeting the new generation of music consumers

In an interview with Bukedde TV1,Mukabya said that he has been forced to rebrand because he is still interested in being an active musician and has no plans of retiring from music.

“ I rebranded myself during lockdown because I still have the talent and music that can make me money for another 10 to 20 years,” he said

He said that to proove that he has potential to fit into the current generation of young musicians,he decided to do a collabo with his musician son Mukabya Junior and the song’s video was shot in South Africa last year

“ I also did this hairstyle because it’s the one trending. It’s the hairstyle which became popular because it was promoted by  Weasel,B2C and Bebe Cool,” he revealed

He further explained and said that his music is now being promoted on social media platforms like YouTube,Facebook,TikTok,Uga Tunes and other platforms

“ I am now comping with the latest communication technologies and applications with the help of my son and it’s the reason why I have been performing with him in recent times,” he added

