Singer Violah Nakitende blames slippery carpet for her epic fall at wedding

By Hussein Kiganda

Multi-talented songstress Violah Nakitende found herself nursing an injured leg and arm after an unfortunate incident during her performance at a recent marriage ceremony.

Renowned for her dynamic stage presence, the Toyuuga singer experienced an unexpected mishap as her high-heeled shoes betrayed her, leading to a spectacular fall on a slippery carpet.

This incident not only elicited uproarious laughter from the onlookers, but also drew cheers and applause.

Exhibiting the true professionalism that defines her craft, Violah valiantly pushed through the pain, diverting the audience’s attention back to her performance and ensuring a successful performance.

Reflecting on the incident, Nakitende revealed that she misjudged the carpet since it was well laid, so she never expected that it would be slippery.

“It was unfortunate that I stumbled during my performance at the wedding. The fault did not lie with my attire or footwear. Rather, it was the treacherous slipperiness of the carpet, a factor I failed to discern until I stepped onto the stage,” Nakitende recounted.

It’s not the first time that a Ugandan performer has fallen on the stage, a number of them, including Bobi Wine, Kabako, Gravity’s queen dancer have fallen.