Monday, November 13, 2023
Entertainment
Entertainment

Singer Spice Diana makes acting debut

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ignatius Kamya 

Musician Spice Diana left the audience in awe by her stage acting skills during the Mickey Seems 2 Funny show at Theater Labonita. 

Known for being there for fellow musicians and tiktokers, many inside Labonita on Friday evening thought she would come and do her thing of singing and perhaps providing some financial help to tiktoker Mickey Seems 2 Funny who had organized the show.  

They however were caught by surprise when they saw her come on stage and acting with Mickey as “Beere ddene” meaning A lady with big breasts. Her interesting actions during their play were followed with loud cheers from the audience. 

Singer Spice Diana acts with TikToker, Micky Seems 2 Funny. By Ignatius Kamya

At one time she sat on Mickey, at this moment she was trying to prove her ‘big nyash’ which she had just put on with a collection of different clothes. She acted as a wife to Mickey and they had a child whom she never wanted to be associated too.  

She kept on teasing Mickey to touch her body parts like breasts and nyash all of which were not on original and this caused much exciment in the Theater. Spice Diana later removed the sort of clothes and went back to normal whilist putting up a good musical performance. 

Mickey as the main act of the night and dominated most times but then said how he didn’t act three of her episodes she had organized because of the many musicians that came in late yet the theater closes at 11:40pm. 

The crowd at Theatre Labonita reacts to Spice Diana’s debut. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

A joyous Mickey knelt down and thanked the people for the great turn up because there were people who were waiting to laugh at him had it flopped.  He also revealed his girlfriend to the audience but she seemed not impressed as she never even wanted to come on stage.

Big eye who is a man of the moment having crossed to National Unity Platform put up a very good performance. He received a great welcome from the audience with his Husband Material song and seemed as a person enjoying his career. 

Other artist that performed include Levixone, Vamos 256, Fefe Buusi, Tom Dee and others. 

