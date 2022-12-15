Singer Rovin Sanyu drops gospel song

By Paul Waiswa

Musician Rovin Sanyu, who was the force behind the coming of Nigerian comedians Emmanuella and Success at Freedom City on Entebbe Road before the COVID-19 pandemic, has dropped a gospel song, Yesu Otulaze Work.

She noted that gospel music is her life, saying she has always wanted God’s word of hope to traverse far and wide.

In an interview with The Kampala Sun, Sanyu, who is in S2 at a Kampala-based secondary School she did not disclose for security reasons, expressed her love for gospel music.

She revealed that she comes from a Seventh day Adventist family and has grown up in church.

Sanyu explained that on her gospel music calendar, Yesu Otulaze Work is the first under circulation and promotion, but that she has many other songs on the lineup.

Yesu Otulaze Work describes the love and care that God has shown her. Sanyu said she has been raised by a single mother Irene Ssebandeke and through thin and thick, God has been with them and is the reason for her diversion from secular to gospel music.

Sanyu joined the entertainment circuit at the tender age of five with Abonoona Obulokole as her first song.

In the song, she exposed the acts of masquerading believers and church leaders, who defame the church.

The song also introduced her to a wide audience because of the content and lyrics, and this gave her a fertile ground to have her talent exposed to the limelight.

Through the years, Sanyu been releasing secular and inspirational songs. Some are solo projects, while others are collaborations done with bigger brands in the industry who include Dax Kartel and Feffe Bussi.