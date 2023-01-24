Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Singer Rema gushes over hunky husband Dr. Ssebunya on birthday

by Editorial Team

By Alex Balimwikungu

Dr. Hamza Ssebunya celebrated his birthday on Tuesday with a glitzy photoshoot. 

And wife Rema Namakula took the opportunity to gush over her husband and run out of superlatives praising him on Instagram.

The singer wrote, “you make it easy to love you’ and went as far as praising his parents. 

Below is her message: “You are exceptional my love. The man that captured my heart with less words but more action. You make it so easy to love you. A man of your word. Awww I thank mama and Hajj for raising you so well. Our babies are lucky to have the sweetest…Honest…Kindest….Realest and most generous daddy 🥰. And as for me haaaaa Byonna Twaala my papito😝😝😋 Happy birthday Mwami Ssebunya.

