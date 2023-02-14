Singer Ray C gives birth to first child

By Alex Balimwikungu

Tanzania’s Taraab and Bongo Flava star Rehema Chalamila (Ray C), who was a household name in the mid-2000s before taking a sabbatical, is a mother.

Known for her sex appeal while performing songs like Na Wewe Milele (Forever With you), she left quite a mark.

The singer, who had since relocated to Paris, France announced on Monday, February 13, that she had delivered a bundle of joy; a baby boy. She announced that she is called mama Shahrukh.

The singer announced her pregnancy on February 7, telling how she struggled to keep it a secret.

In photos on her Instagram, Ray C appeared to be heavily pregnant. She was enjoying a meal in a cafe and showed her big belly.

The Sogea Sogea singer has been congratulated by her peers on her safe delivery. Ray C keeps her life private. However, in 2019 she opened up about suffering a miscarriage.