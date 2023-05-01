Singer Mesarch Semakula thanks Jose Chameleone for commercializing music

By Joan Murungi

Singer Mesarch Semakula has come out to thank musician Joseph Mayanja for being one of the musicians’ that turned music into a business.

He went ahead and said that before, music was all about having fun. Then, Chameleone came with his famous moniker, ” No Million, no Chameleone”. It was an eye-opener which led many people to add respect and value to the craft.

Ssemakula asked musicians to focus on the positives other than attacking each other all the time.

“Many musicians have generated wealth in the music industry. Many might not show their wealth on camera but they are very rich. A musician releases a song today and the following day, he has a house. Let us make sure that we keep it this way. ”Semakula said.

He went ahead and praised singer David Lutalo and Pallaso for being very good musicians in the music industry and also thanked them for solving their grievances.