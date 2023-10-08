Monday, October 9, 2023
Singer Matic Rymz releases another song 'Nyabo Wa Ssebo'

By Iqra Zulaika Nakato

Alteast every month, there is proof that the Ugandan music industry is growing with new acts coming through. The new artistes, both male and female do different genres of music and some of them have been lucky to attack the industry with hit songs and one of those is Matic Rymz.

Singer Matic Rymz, original names is signed to TMK Management and under the label, the singer has released brand new hit song titled Nyabo Wa Ssebo. The song produced by Marvin Beats at Uptown Records is a dancehall song with great lyrics that are relatable in different day to day situations. 

Nyabo Wa Ssebo for now boasts of an audio but according to the singer, the video of the song will drop soon and will be officially premiered on his YouTube channel.

The singer during a recent interview says he writes his own songs and also has some music demos to sell to fellow artistes in case they are interested. Matic Rymz says he started doing music in 2019 with his first song being kuma.

