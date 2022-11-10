Singer Martha Mukisa asks Zambian star Mampi for collabo, snubbed

Thursday, November 10, 2022
By Ignatius Kamya

Singer Martha Mukisa joined several journalists as they headed to Entebbe International Airport on November 9 to pick up Zambian music sensation Mirriam Mukape aka Mampi, who is scheduled to perform at the Eddy Kenzo Festival on Saturday, November 12.

Mukisa’s presence came as a shocker to journalists who know all too well the inflated ego of artistes.

It was until 1:00am that the Zambian singer, known in Uganda for her Swillili song and Why, a collaboration with singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine, arrived.

Martha Mukisa having a chat with Mampi at Entebbe International Airport on November 9, 2022. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

Armed with a bouquet of flowers, Mukisa went straight up to Mampi for a hug, not wanting to let go of her.

She wasted no time; within a few minutes of meeting Mampi, she went straight to the point and asked her for a collabo.

In response, Mampi, however, said she enjoys making songs while in the vibe and assured Ugandans that there are some artistes like Sheebah that she would love to work with. 

Ouch! Talk about a snub!

Mampi last performed in Uganda in 2013.

