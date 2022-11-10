Singer Martha Mukisa asks Zambian star Mampi for collabo, snubbed

By Ignatius Kamya

Singer Martha Mukisa joined several journalists as they headed to Entebbe International Airport on November 9 to pick up Zambian music sensation Mirriam Mukape aka Mampi, who is scheduled to perform at the Eddy Kenzo Festival on Saturday, November 12.

Mukisa’s presence came as a shocker to journalists who know all too well the inflated ego of artistes.

It was until 1:00am that the Zambian singer, known in Uganda for her Swillili song and Why, a collaboration with singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine, arrived.

Martha Mukisa having a chat with Mampi at Entebbe International Airport on November 9, 2022. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

Armed with a bouquet of flowers, Mukisa went straight up to Mampi for a hug, not wanting to let go of her.

She wasted no time; within a few minutes of meeting Mampi, she went straight to the point and asked her for a collabo.

In response, Mampi, however, said she enjoys making songs while in the vibe and assured Ugandans that there are some artistes like Sheebah that she would love to work with.

Ouch! Talk about a snub!

Mampi last performed in Uganda in 2013.