Singer Lutalo answers online critics

By Zulaika Iqra Nakato

Singer David Lutalo of Da Hares Entertainment has fallen into a pool of criticism from his critics after the final tour of his Nalongo concert which was in Mbarara over the weekend

Halfway into his performance, the Nalongo hitmaker expressed his dislike for politics and to politicians who practice political divisions.

Since the concert ended David Lutalo has been witnessing backlash from his online critics on all his media platforms.

Following the incident, David Lutalo hosted a live session on his social media platform. “I have been singing the phrase in all the concerts I have been too, and this phrase comes from one of my songs called Yamba which goes like ‘ndaba nga kitaffe y’omu kati amawanga gatuyawulira ki?[Our God is the same why do we bring tribalism to each other?] So we have to be one and it’snot the first time for me to use this phrase,” he said

“According to me I have been seeing a lot of criticism about the words I used so, have come to know who exactly is behind this? Because after making all successful concerts straight from Lugogo which took place on September 29, 2023 to other shows then from nowhere they start criticizing me, this is because am not a politician,” he said.

“ My fellow musicians if this is how you play rat games, now am going to give you big music tunes and you will comprehend, am not going to say much because the ones who earning from it are the same people behind the criticisms. My enemy is not a politician and the statement I said its none of his business but let us sing cause am waiting for you in studio,” he added