Singer Laika irked by fans claiming that she sleeps with manager

by Editorial Team

By Hussein Kiganda

Rising songstress Laika Umuhoza, performing under the stage name Laika, who gained fame with her hit Overdose, has refuted claims suggesting a secret romantic involvement with her manager to boost her music career.

During an interview, the singer expressed frustration with the allegations, dismissing them as baseless attempts by her adversaries to hinder her progress.

Laika emphasised that her manager’s significantly younger age makes any romantic relationship implausible, asserting that he is more like a brother to her.

“My manager is so much younger than me, so he cannot manage my body too. In fact, he is like a brother to me,” she said.

Addressing her own relationship status, the singer revealed that she is presently unattached, having endured heartbreak when her previous partner was taken by another woman from Nansana, a city suburb.

In her latest song titled Nzuuno, she lyrically portrays girls from Nansana as possessing malicious intentions, capable of snatching away her lover. Laika candidly admitted that she included this aspect in the song because it reflects a personal experience.

When queried about the possibility of a concert this year, Laika disclosed that she currently has no such plans. Instead, she is dedicating her efforts to creating sufficient music content that could eventually facilitate a concert. While she remains open to participating in various shows, Laika stipulated her appearance fee at sh5m.

Laika, often drawing comparisons to Fille Mutoni due to their similar musical styles, has delivered other notable tracks such as Love Story, Netwalira, You Single, Your Body and My Type.

