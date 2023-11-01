Singer Juliana Kanyomozi mourns passing of brother

By Ahmad Muto



Singer Juliana Kanyomozi shared news of the passing of his brother Edward Freeman Kim Atwooki on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 via social media.

In the past during his birthday, Juliana revealed that they have a small age difference and for that reason grew up like twins, making their bond very close. He cheered, and protected her and her sister Laura like a brother.

Burial arrangements according to the Woman singer are underway. His vigil will be held today at his home in Kawanda, Wakiso District.

“With deep sorrow the family of the Late Prince Gerald Manyindo announces the untimely death of their Son, brother, Husband and father Prince EDWARD FREEMAN KIM which occurred this morning 1/11/2023. Burial arrangements are underway and will be communicated as soon as possible. There will be a vigil today at his home in Kawanda,” she posted.

Close friends who mourned the popular Kim said his death was sudden. Harry Sagara, who spoke to the deceased three days ago, mourned about the futility of life, ” I just spoke to you three days ago, this life!” he wrote.

According to Sagara, Eddie and little Sister Laura went to see a relative at Nakasero hospital then after sometime, he got bored and excused himself to rest in the car, which was parked outside. He was found dead in the car.

” When Laura came to the car to pick something… Eddie was locked in sleeping (or so she thought) she knocked at the window but the occupant wasn’t waking up and she thought something was wrong….. Eddie doesn’t normally sleep deeply like this…… using the space above the window she opened the car tried to prod him awake but he was motionless… she called the nurses who checked his pulse and broke to her the horrible news… Eddie had gone. Just like that,” he wrote.