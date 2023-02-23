Singer Jowy Landa releases new song

By Kampala Sun Writer

The competition for the best female musician in Uganda is still on and each day, the artists come up with really good music that fits the competitions.

Besides names like Sheebah, Winnie Nwagi, Azawi, Karole Kasita, Spice Diana and Nina Roz among others, there is Jowy Landa.

The name Jowy Landa popped up about 3 years ago when she emerged from nowhere with a hit song titled African Girl.

The singer has since then joined the league of Ugandan female artistes and is releasing both singles and collaborations with the last collaboration being Am Badder featuring another young talented artiste known as Grenade.

A few months after the release of Am Badder, the singer seemed not to be knowing where the stop button is as she drops another one titled Wire Wire.

Wire Wire is a song that is in luganda and has the singer singing Wire Wire in the lyrics of the song that was produced by Temperature Touch, a renowned audio producer.

The song seems to be one that will take over our airwaves on TVs and Radios if the chorus is something to go by. Wire Wire’s chorus is a sing along and it is proof that the singer put in too much energy to achieve that.

The video of the song is said to be dropping very soon as the audio is already on circulation on different platforms and also playing on different radio stations.

