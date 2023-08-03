Singer Grace Khan savages Prince Omar in leaked audios over dumping her

By Alex Balimwikungu

Just when we thought singers Grace Khan (Grace Namuwulya) and Prince Omar (Umar Mukose) were back together, their affair has hit rock bottom.

Grace Khan, who last week had turned mellow with her baby daddy nibbling at her ear lobes and kissing her in full view of the public, after he accepted paternity of her child, is now spewing fire.

The development comes after Prince Omar listened to his parents’ advice and stayed away from Khan. His parents refused to welcome Grace Khan as their daughter-in-law.

As a deterrent, they vowed to chart him off to the US to complete his education rather than get involved with the besotted Grace Khan.

In response to the developments, she snapped. Now Grace Khan has got a few issues off her chest. In a leaked audio, she is heard suggesting that Prince Omar is “evil, possessed and grinds his teeth at night,” among other weird behaviour.

Grace narrates that before she made up with Prince Omar, he was severally admitted to rehab in light of being addicted to intoxicants.

Medically, teeth grinding (bruxism) is involuntary clenching, grinding and gnashing of the teeth that usually happens during sleep. Causes can include stress, concentration and use of illegal drugs.

To some observers, Grace Khan’s outburst is not new.

In 2021, she revealed that Prince Omar was responsible for her pregnancy.

Omar denied being responsible and made a bold claim that he had never seen Grace Khan and doesn’t know her.

When Grace Khan welcomed a bouncing baby girl, llona Grannah at Rubaga Hospital on December 6, 2021, Omar secretly checked on the child. They later went for DNA tests in July 2023, which proved he was the father. This prompted the rekindled affair, which was short-lived.

In an interview, Omar revealed that his parents don’t like Grace Khan. During the same interview, Grace Khan revealed that when she had Grannah, she called Prince Omar’s mother, but she hang up on her.

Prince Omar’s second U-turn at the behest of his parents has left Grace Khan livid.