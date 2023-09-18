Monday, September 18, 2023
Singer Evelyn Lagu dead

By Bonny Ssemombwe

Actress and singer Evelyn Nakabira alias Evelyn Love or Evelyn Lagu has passed away.

Reports indicate that she succumbed to heart and kidney complications early Monday morning, September 18, at her home in Nabugabo.

The news of Evelyn love’s passing was shared by her fellow singer, Grace Ssekamatte, on his Facebook page.

“On a very sad note, Evelyn Love has passed on,” Lagu’s Facebook page also read this morning, Monday, September 18

At the time of her passing, Lagu was preparing a charity concert titled Evelyn Love Live in Charity concert at Papaz Spot in Makindye, a city suburb, on October 28, 2023.

Lagu also ventured in movie acting under a company known as Zubairi Family, where she was a member.

The singer had been battling kidney and heart problems for years.

In June 2021, she travelled to Turkey for a kidney transplant, but the process couldn’t be done because of her health condition.

The doctors advised her to come back to Uganda to get medication and advised her to go back when her health improves, but it never changed.

