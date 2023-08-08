Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Singer Bruno K takes on acting role

by Editorial Team
By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Bruno Kiggundu is over the sky having bagged a role in the popular Ugandan TV series, Junior Drama Club (JDC), produced by Allan Manzi and Nisha Kalema.

In this exciting venture, the “Faridah” crooner takes on the character of a music teacher, portraying Teacher Andrew in the series.

Reflecting on his newfound acting journey, Kiggundu said that this marks his first experience with a more intricate role. While he briefly appeared in a prior series called “Prestige,” he is thrilled to now enjoy extended screen time and a more substantial role.

“Pursuing a career in acting has always been a dream. I have always had the desire to make my mark in the film industry, although I was unsure of how to proceed,” he exclaimed.

Kiggundu is optimistic that his foray into the movie industry will not only expand his fan base but also provide him with diversified streams of income. He eagerly anticipates taking on additional roles in different films and remains hopeful that his exhibited talent will attract the attention of other producers.

“I believe this will bolster my fanbase and extend my reach to new geographical areas. The show’s continental platform offers an opportunity to connect with audiences beyond my musical endeavors,” he elaborated.

Nisha Kalema, one of the producers of the series, expressed her team’s enthusiasm for collaborating with Kiggundu, praising his remarkable talent and genuine passion for the world of film. She highlighted his accessibility and open-mindedness as key attributes that made him a pleasure to work with.

“Bruno possesses exceptional talent, professionalism, and an unwavering passion. When I initially contacted him, he was unfamiliar with me, but his receptive attitude and prompt involvement showcased his willingness to participate. He’s a cooperative collaborator, receptive to guidance, and serves as a source of inspiration to the younger cast members,” Kalema said.

Being Uganda’s first musical drama on TV, the series boasts an impressive lineup of celebrities, including Diana Nabatanzi, Uncle Mo, Malaika, Natasha Sinayobye, Eddy Kenzo, Canary Mugume, Gaetano, and many others. 

