Sunday, November 13, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News Singer Big Eye roughs up Dj at Kenzo festival
Latest News

Singer Big Eye roughs up Dj at Kenzo festival

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Kampala Sun Writer

Singer Ibrahim Mayanja popularly known as Big Eye was involved in a scuffle at the Eddy Kenzo festival on Saturday at the Kololo Independence grounds.

The lanky singer who is presently riding high on his latest song, husband material, threw a fit when the event Dj refused to play his song.

Rather than approach the Dj in a civil manner, he threw a tantrum and attacked him with clenched fists. Sensing danger, the DJ ducked from his assailant.

Big Eye’s uncalled for actions, riled the crowd which booed him in unison. He later issued an online apology saying it was not his intention to ruin his brother Eddie kenzo’s festival.

” I.never intended to disrupt my brother Eddy Kenzo’s festival. I have a good song, which i have heavily invested in. I pleaded with the DJ to play it and he ignored me so i snapped. I apologize for whatever happened,” Big Eye later said.

You may also like

Twitter checkmark no proof of value-Tumusiime

Pictorial: Hundreds throng Eddy Kenzo’s festival at Kololo Independence grounds

Ron Kawamara signs out as Jumia boss

SAUTIplus media hub auditions the “When you become me” feature film

Spice Diana, Nakazibwe, Anne Kansiime roasted over product endorsement

Filmmakers open up on stress of performing double roles on projects

DJ Ssuna Ben braced for maiden flight abroad

Comedian feud: Dr T Amale vows to block Bizonto show

Ugandan AMAAs winner makes animation about national history

Kabuleta battles accusations of promoting sectarianism, hate speech

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.