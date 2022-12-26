Singer Barbie Jay celebrates X-Mas with the needy

By Paul Waiswa

Singer Barbi Jay had his Christmas Day celebrations in a different manner from the rest of the artistes. While many spent the afternoon on the road, rushing to dar flung places to perform for fans, Barbie jay spent hos with needy children.

Singer Barbie Jay, spent Christmas with the needy. Photo by Paul Waiswa

Through his NGO Another Smile foundation located in Masajja Kibira B off Busabala Road in Wakiso district he brought smiles to the many faces by offering lunch and Christmas hampers.

Among the items that the musician offered were beverages, Rice, matooke, to soap, salt, sugar, among others.

The needy children enjoy lunch on Christmas Day. Photo by Paul Waiswa

Accordingly, Barbi Jay during a one on one with the Kampala sun writer observed that through Another Smile foundation has through the years impacted positively the lives of his residents in many ways including Skilling them in various small scale income generating ventures like Tailoring, candle making, liquid soap making, petroleum jelly making, to mention but a few.

The ecstatic children await their Christmas Day hampers. Photo by Paul Waiswa

The beneficiaries of the hampers applauded the musician for being a down to earth person who understands what his area residents want and appreciated him for being their right hand person in many situations.

The ‘Mango tree’ singer on behalf of Another Smile foundation further extended his sincere appreciation to the diaspora based friends from America, Norway etc who have, at most been behind the success of the Organization’s core activities.