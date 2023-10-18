Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Singer Bahati pays baby mama Diana’s bride price after seven years

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Kenyan singer Kevin Kioko, popularly known as Bahati, has paid his baby mama Diana Marua’s bride price and the pair is now set to start off with wedding arrangements.

Bahati shared the news online with his fans.

“It’s official!!! I have finally done @diana_marua dowry payment and our dad Mzee Omach has blessed us to proceed with the wedding arrangements. Diana didn’t expect this, but I was so eager to formalize our marriage before the official anniversary date this coming 20th October… this was a surprise…gift no.5 the best so far but tomorrow’s gifts 6 & 7 will be a proof that she’s the queen of my life ….it’s biiiiig!!!” he stated.

Diana replied to Bahati with a video of them holding hands at the ceremony called Ruracio, committing to love and respect the singer for the rest of her life.

My best gift yet to the one that heaven prepared for me, I promise to do what the bible commands me to, to love & respect you all the days of my life. I cant wait to say yes I do, thank you babe @bahatikenya ,” she replied.

Diana and Bahati have three children together, plus two adopted. Meanwhile, Bahati has one other child from a previous relationship with gospel singer Yvette Obura.

