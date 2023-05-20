Singer Asha Blessing’s collaboration with Vyroota taking her places

By Kampala Sun Writer

She has tried her hand at different genres of music but had not found a niche yet.

However, her collaboration with fresh singer of the moment Vyroota dubbed ” Mistake” is undoubtedly her breakthrough song, . The song has many things going for it – unusual lyrics and an off-kilter music video that makes you sit up and think ‘What did I just watch?’

Just a few years into the industry, most Ugandan music analysts have already placed her in the category of raising stars like Vinka, Martha Mukisa, and many more.

Asha Blessing is being touted as one to watch,. File Photo

Asha Blessings’ voice is sleek and a masterpiece that is projected to take her places.

Her material is very Ballad and afro influenced at this point in her career. Her songs fit that profile, in its own off-kilter way.

Even at this early point in her career, that vocal fluidity that she has to her voice is obvious – she seems to follow no rules and always takes her voice where she wishes. It’s what makes most of her songs intriguing – you feel like anything can happen anywhere, within the songs, because of the vocal fluidity that she is showcasing.

Her collabo song “Mistake” is about as introspective as it gets, as she sings about life and the brooding harmonies capture it perfectly. Against the backdrop of the upbeat groove in the Mistake song, it forms a contrast that lends to the off-kilter impression the song leaves you with.

‘Mistake’ song’s production technique was years ahead of its time, with some sophisticated synth and keyboard work that showcased a level of detail that would become a staple of Asha Blessings’ material – Heck, the song is on every DJ’s playlist in Uganda at the moment.

What we feel this particular song ‘Mistake’ highlights is that Asha Blessings’ musical efforts sort of lay the gauntlet for a lot of musicians who are willing to examine the Afro-fusion genre and the options it offered, whether consciously or unconsciously.



Born in Mbarara, Asha Blessings started her music career in early 2021 during the Covid pandemic with her first single titled Ekirungo produced by Butar Magical followed by Everyday produced by Brian Beats.

When not in the studio, she does songwriting and composition which is her lifetime passion.