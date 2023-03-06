Singer Alien Skin secures police bond

By Alex Balimwikungu

Controversial singer Patrick Mulwana, popularly known as Alien Skin, is out on police bond following his arrest on Saturday, March 4.

The self-confessed bad boy was picked up like a grasshopper on Saturday afternoon as he performed for fans at the Bika Bya Baganda finals between Buddu and Busiro counties. He was booked at Katwe Police Station.

His arrest stems from an incident when Alien Skin thumped Tonny Ntale, a bouncer at Makindye-based Vox Bar, leaving him with a broken jaw and missing teeth.

This was after Ntale asked Alien Skin and his entourage to go through proper procedure of being frisked before accessing the bar.

The bouncer filed a case at Kibuye Police Station against the Sitya Danger hitmaker and he has been a wanted man.

Upon his release, Alien Skin said he will not relent and promised to harm certain media personalities for spreading propaganda against him.