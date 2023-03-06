Monday, March 6, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Singer Alien Skin secures police bond
Top News

Singer Alien Skin secures police bond

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alex Balimwikungu

Controversial singer Patrick Mulwana, popularly known as Alien Skin, is out on police bond following his arrest on Saturday, March 4.

The self-confessed bad boy was picked up like a grasshopper on Saturday afternoon as he performed for fans at the Bika Bya Baganda finals between Buddu and Busiro counties. He was booked at Katwe Police Station.

His arrest stems from an incident when Alien Skin thumped Tonny Ntale, a bouncer at Makindye-based Vox Bar, leaving him with a broken jaw and missing teeth.

This was after Ntale asked Alien Skin and his entourage to go through proper procedure of being frisked before accessing the bar.

The bouncer filed a case at Kibuye Police Station against the Sitya Danger hitmaker and he has been a wanted man.

Upon his release, Alien Skin said he will not relent and promised to harm certain media personalities for spreading propaganda against him.

You may also like

Zari, Shakib in desert adventure

I unfollowed Sheebah because I was fed up – Spice Diana

Filmmakers get positive response on copyright review process

Manchester United memed after Liverpool slaughter

Pallaso announces concert date

Big Brother Titans: Double eviction leaves house teary

I have forgiven my children, Pastor Bugingo says

Police destroy 2,000 camouflage attires

IGG Kamya to declare wealth to Speaker Among

Speaker Among to declare wealth tomorrow

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.