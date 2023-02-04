Singer Alien Skin scoffs at ‘Upcoming Artiste’ nomination

Saturday, February 4, 2023
by Editorial Team
By Alex Balimwikungu

Controversial singer Alien Skin might have made his breakthrough recently, but he is not ready to be lumped among upcoming artistes.

Presently riding high on the song Sitya Danger, the artiste was the source of drama at the Zzina Awards launch ceremony.

Alien Skin shocked fans when he declined to be nominated in the “Best Upcoming Artiste of The Year” category.

The funny moment went down as Prim Asiimwe mentioned names of artistes selected to appear in that category.

Upon hearing his name, he shouted at top of his voice, saying he cannot be pooled among ‘Upcoming Artistes’ while threatening to leave. He was later calmed down.

