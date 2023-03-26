Singer Alien Skin nearly thumps gossip guru Kayz

By Kampala Sun writer

Singer Alien Skin real name Patrick Mulwana is a short fuse. He nearly beat up media personality Isaac Kawalya a.k.a Kayz live on air in the wee hours of Saturday morning. The incident that has been shared on TikTok happened at Vox Lounge in Makindye.

Hosted by Sanyuka TV presenters, the event was graced by a number of music industry players, including Green Daddy, Navio, Jovan Luzinda, Alien Skin, and many others.

However, midway through the performances, Alien Skin stepped on stage with his entourage and confronted Uncut gossip show host Kayz

In the video obtained by this website, Alien could be seen whispering in Kayz’ ears seemingly warning him against something best known to him. He had a clenched fist and kept gnashing his teeth. like someone seeking revenge.

It later turned out that Alien was warning Kayz against constantly attacking him on his show.