Singer Aida Vee set to drop video of latest project My Mwai & Wololo Mwai

By Kampala Sun writer

Ugandan singer based in the Boston Aida Vee, real name Aida Victoria Nakityo, is hardly a new artist in the strict sense of the word.

She has been around with a couple of songs but is not letting the “one-hit wonder” tag be synonymous with her.

After the successful release of her EP in which most of her songs birthed many phrases that are yet to become global slogans, Aida Vee is set to release the video of My Mwai & Wololo Mwai this Friday 11/11/2022

It should be noted that this is her debut video and you don’t want to miss this masterpiece video.

The singer reveals that the only formula to be successful in the music industry is doing good music.

She also revealed that the Mwai Video is one of a kind and passion project directed by MasterMind Laray, produced by Charles Baluku aka Rocky from hillsandvines, and influenced by our very own Dance with Valentino.

Aida Vee on the set of her latest project which will be released on Friday. Courtesy Photo

We managed to get a short glaze at the scenes in the Video shot from Uganda and we only fell in love with the art of work.

The visuals portray a traditional idea of a forbidden true love story. Almost whatever she has touched has turned into gold and that has made her an ever-present feature on local playlists and music charts.

My Mwai is an Afro-Blues Folk Ballad in which the singer pleads with her parents to accept the man of her choice. Initially, her parents had opted for a totally different man for the song. In a brief interview with the singer a few months back, she revealed that this is a true-life story.

On the other hand, Wololo Mwai is the vibe that when listened to, you simply want to rush to the bank, make some withdraws, and board the next plane to one of the best vacation places. The song surely will make lovers bond deeply.

My Mwai & Wololo Mwai are singles off her KOMAWO Ep which was a birthday gift to her fans and released on the 26th of August 2022. Komawo EP has been trending for many months now and many music lovers especially her fans will fall in love with all the songs on.



