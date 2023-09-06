Sinach arrives in Uganda for concert this Friday

By Sarah Nabakooza

Renowned Nigerian gospel artiste Sinach, real name Osinach Egbu, has arrived in Uganda ahead of her concert dubbed Sinach Live in Concert this Friday, September 8, at the Lugogo Hockey grounds, Kampala.

Speaking during an interview with journalists at Entebbe International Airport on September 6, she promised an unforgettable night.

“You’ll come and go back home with a new song in your heart. Like I always sing, there is an overflow, the speed of the Holy Ghost. Come, let’s sing praises to the Most High,” she said.

Although this not Sinach’s first time in Uganda, she said this event is extra special because it brings not only new music, but also a divine message tailored for Uganda.

“Whenever you put the word of God first, something happens. The word is a weapon against anything that is not godly. That’s what I see when people are watching my songs,” she said.

In a world filled with uncertainties, Sinach encouraged people to trust in the Lord and lean not on their understanding, echoing the timeless wisdom found in Proverbs 3:5-6, “In whatever you’re going through, trust the Lord, and lean not on your understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him.”