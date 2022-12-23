Friday, December 23, 2022
Top News

Shortlist ends Uganda’s hopes for the Oscars

by Editorial Team
By Hussein Kiganda

The final Oscars shortlist for International Feature Film quashed Uganda’s hopes at the 95th Oscars after the country’s first submitted movie Tembele missed out on the 15-movie list that was released on December 21, 2022.

Africa has been represented by The Blue Caftan from Morroco out of the six African-made movies that had made it to the eligibility list.

African movies that had made it to the eligibility list were Tug of War by Amil Shivji from Tanzania; Terastorm by Andrew Kaggia; The Planter’s Plantation by Dingha Young Eystein from Cameroon; Xalé  by Moussa Sene Absa from Senegal and Our Brothers by Rachid Bouchareb from Algeria.

Samuel Saviour Kizito, the founder of the Uganda Academy Selection Committee (UASC) or simply the Uganda Oscars Committee, said despite missing out on the shortlist, it is an achievement to get on the eligibility list since it was the country’s first submission.

“Being part of the team that submitted Tembele to the Oscars, I saw the journey and what it takes to submit a film to the Academy. Even for the fact that we were listed on the eligibility list shows that our movie was previewed, looked into and approved as eligible. This means that we have an industry that can produce movies that are worth an Oscar Selection,” Kizito said.

He hopes that in five years, Uganda will be able to scoop an Oscars award.

Other movies on the list are; Argentina 1985 (Argentina), Corsage (Austria), Return to Seoul (Cambodia), Close (Belgium), Holy Spider (Denmark), Saint-Omer (France), All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Last Film Show (India), The Quiet Girl (Ireland), Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Mexico), Joyland (Pakistan), EO (Poland), Decision to Leave (South Korea) and Cairo Conspiracy (Sweden).

