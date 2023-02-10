Shonga signs Chosen Becky’s sister

By Nicholas Oneal

Masaka city gave us Lwasa, grasshoppers, the fanous Valentine’s Day couple (RIP), Chosen Becky and now there is a latest addition.

Singer Chosen Becky’s her little sister has also crossed Lwera to Kampala in a bid to conquer.

Ruthie Kuganja, a young sister of the mama yankuza’ hitstar Chosen Becky, was scouted out of Nyendo Masaka by Shonga Music Entertainment during a drive through the villages.

Ruth Kuganja with her celebrity sister Chosen Becky. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

Just a few weeks now Ruthie Kuganja is living a dream after signing a one year record deal with Shonga Music which came with recording music, housing and others.

Kuganja has so far released her first audio hit called “Tuli Bubi” as she waits for her video shot which will be done before the end of the month.

” Chosen Becky took our mother on the plane, am happy I have also brought my mother to live by the waterside”, said excited Ruthie who now lives in Munyonyo.

Ruthie Kuganja has been baking bricks with her father and mother deep in Nyendo in the outskirts of Masaka city and she is also known by many for doing karaoke acting as Becky in Masaka.

Many remember Herbert Shonga for giving Sasha Brighton a good life as a friend and promoting her musically before they fell out.